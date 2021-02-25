Tenzing Chosang: Losar

YR Media’s Tenzing Chosan has this Perspective on celebrating the new year, Tibetan-style.

Depending on your culture, new years are celebrated with different traditions. For me, I celebrate Tibetan New Year — we call it Losar. And it’s a three-day celebration.

My family and I usually visit various Tibetan temples and go to a huge potluck to celebrate with other Tibetan families. Going to a school with over 3,000 students with only a handful of Tibetans has led me to push my identity aside and made me lose pride in who I am, and where I come from. But on Losar I am once again able to feel proud of my heritage.

I get to dress up in a traditional Tibetan dress — a chupa. Showing off my culture is extremely important to me, especially now as attacks on Asian Americans have increased — causing a rush of fear in the Asian community.

This year, because of COVID-19, Losar was different: I celebrated it with just my immediate family.