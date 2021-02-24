Ellen Greenblatt: Losing Your Person

The numbers are staggering but the pain of losing those we have loved is devastating. Ellen Greenblatt has this Perspective.

500,000 Americans have died in the pandemic, a 1% drop in life expectancy in the USA this year has occurred. We know the big picture. But statistics can, paradoxically, mask the pain of individual loss.

To pry open the statistics, poignant articles appearing in “those we have lost” segments introduce us to people we don’t know who led richly-ordinary lives.

Then there are those we do know.

For the millions of people who have unexpectedly lost their person, their most intimate connection — lost them to the pandemic, or to a heart attack or a bike or car accident — statistics and articles are yet another heart-wrenching reminder of what it means when your person is gone forever.