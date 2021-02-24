KQED is a proud member of
Ellen Greenblatt: Losing Your Person

Ellen Greenblatt
The numbers are staggering but the pain of losing those we have loved is devastating. Ellen Greenblatt has this Perspective.

500,000 Americans have died in the pandemic, a 1% drop in life expectancy in the USA this year has occurred. We know the big picture. But statistics can, paradoxically, mask the pain of individual loss.

To pry open the statistics, poignant articles appearing in “those we have lost” segments introduce us to people we don’t know who led richly-ordinary lives.

Then there are those we do know.

For the millions of people who have unexpectedly lost their person, their most intimate connection — lost them to the pandemic, or to a heart attack or a bike or car accident — statistics and articles are yet another heart-wrenching reminder of what it means when your person is gone forever.

When I lost my person, I was robbed of what a friend calls the cloak of love I had worn everywhere.

I know that losing your person not only means losing companionship, but also the very self and reflection of you your person carried in their eyes and heart.

Losing someone, especially someone with whom you were sharing the pandemic at home, means losing touches, and affirmations and loving glances and even the mundane disagreements that are part of life.

Losing your person means eating alone, even if you seem to be with others in your pod.

Losing your person means that some friends, alarmed by grief and loss, do not know how to talk to you, so they fade away.

But I know that losing your person brings unexpected people your way, people who were perhaps peripheral before, but who know not to be embarrassed if you sometimes cry, which of course you do.

People who can simply say, “I’m sorry.” Or, “I wish it were different.”

The drop in life expectancy is startling on a societal level, but losing your person and their rumpled hair and jokes remains an unimaginable catastrophe, incomprehensibly final. How can your person be gone?

Those left behind know that a statistic can have a face and a smile.

With a Perspective, I’m Ellen Greenblatt.

Ellen Greenblatt is an East Bay writer and educator.