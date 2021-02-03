Dr Antonio Gomez: The First Shot

When Dr. Antonio Gomez became the first in San Francisco to receive a COVID vaccine shot it was, Lights! Camera! Action! But now the hard work of getting shots to underserved communities is front and center.

I pulled up my sleeve and tried to ignore the cameras, but there were a lot of them. Plexiglas separated me from the nurse. I imagined being a fish in a fishbowl.

His hands were shaking as he drew up the vaccine. I think he felt all the attention and historic nature of the first COVID vaccine administered in San Francisco. It was almost nine months since we had locked down to get a handle on this terrible pandemic.

Once the needle was ready, I looked away, because I didn’t want him to feel the pressure of my gaze.

People clapped. Pictures were taken. I sat in the monitoring area for the requisite 15 minutes, watching as four of my colleagues got their injection, had their picture taken, and each received a round of applause.