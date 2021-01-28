KQED is a proud member of
Adan Barrera: Love in the Pandemic
Perspectives

Adan Barrera: Love in the Pandemic

2 min
Adan Barrera

Many of us are looking for silver linings these days. Who would have thought that love would be in the air? YR Media’s Adan Barrera has this Perspective about love in the pandemic.

In my relationship, I give my girlfriend, Daisy, everything. I don’t mean this in a materialistic way, but more that I'm willing to do anything to see her beautiful smile. I was talking to my sister about relationships and I shared how I bought Daisy every item she liked at the grocery store for our first date, and how I keep my phone ringer on at night to make sure Daisy has someone to talk to in case she can’t sleep.

My sister looked at me and called me a “simp.” I didn’t know what she was talking about, but by her look, I could tell it wasn’t a compliment. Apparently, a simp is “someone who does way too much for a person they like.” I didn't realize treating your girlfriend kindly was looked down upon.

I often see other guys my age treating their girlfriends with disrespect, their reasons spanning from “that’s what she deserves” to “gotta let them know who’s the boss.” I was always disgusted by this and shocked to learn men enjoy treating their girlfriends this way.

As a Latinx man, you are supposed to act macho and not seem vulnerable around women. But that’s just not me. I like expressing myself. If that means I’m not considered “macho,” that’s okay. I don't need to fit the stereotype.

Last year was a tough year for me. Between a crazy election, a worldwide pandemic and confinement to my house, being in a relationship has been the best part of the last 12 months.

Keeping a relationship during quarantine is hard, especially when every restaurant, event and fun place to go is closed. However, I'm making it work. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, I’m sure you can imagine I’m planning on going all out.

I know people will say I'm too young, but I took a chance with love during an unexpected time and it has brought me nothing but joy. I can’t say love will last forever, but for what it is, I’m glad it’s here. Whenever my sister calls me a simp now, I’ll take that as a compliment.

With a Perspective, I’m Adan Barrera

Adan Barrera, 21, lives in San Lorenzo. His Perspective comes to us from YR Media.