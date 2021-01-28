Adan Barrera: Love in the Pandemic

Many of us are looking for silver linings these days. Who would have thought that love would be in the air? YR Media’s Adan Barrera has this Perspective about love in the pandemic.

In my relationship, I give my girlfriend, Daisy, everything. I don’t mean this in a materialistic way, but more that I'm willing to do anything to see her beautiful smile. I was talking to my sister about relationships and I shared how I bought Daisy every item she liked at the grocery store for our first date, and how I keep my phone ringer on at night to make sure Daisy has someone to talk to in case she can’t sleep.

My sister looked at me and called me a “simp.” I didn’t know what she was talking about, but by her look, I could tell it wasn’t a compliment. Apparently, a simp is “someone who does way too much for a person they like.” I didn't realize treating your girlfriend kindly was looked down upon.

I often see other guys my age treating their girlfriends with disrespect, their reasons spanning from “that’s what she deserves” to “gotta let them know who’s the boss.” I was always disgusted by this and shocked to learn men enjoy treating their girlfriends this way.

As a Latinx man, you are supposed to act macho and not seem vulnerable around women. But that’s just not me. I like expressing myself. If that means I’m not considered “macho,” that’s okay. I don't need to fit the stereotype.