Richard Swerdlow: Active Shooter Drill

Richard Swerdlow says millions of school children now have something in common with members of Congress that neither the students nor the lawmakers welcome.

The images from the nation's Capitol were shocking. Terrified legislators taking cover under desks, tearfully holding hands, led to safety in single-file.

And to me, an elementary school teacher, it looked familiar.

Because schools across the country practice “active shooter drills” — students as young as kindergarten taught what to do if armed assailants invade their classroom. Ninety percent of American schools conduct some form of active shooter drill, where students learn survival basics during an assault on their school — run, hide, fight — same directions that applied to members of congress as the Capitol was under siege.

Active shooter drills in schools are controversial, some saying they are traumatizing for students. It's a sad statement they exist at all. But after school shootings at Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland, it's hard to say schools are wrong to teach students what to do in this worst-case scenario.