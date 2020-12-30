Nirmy Kang: Celebrations Past

For Nirmy Kang, Christmas Eve celebrations over the decades map an immigrant’s personal and political history.

Christmas Eve 1974, the night before the wedding. The men are in the “banquet room” of the pub down the street, warmed by countless pegs of Johnnie Walker, in that sweet spot — no longer sober and not yet maudlin drunk. Back at the wedding house, there are towers of sweet jalebis, cardamom scented ladoos and plump samosas. Chai bubbles on the stove and as the aunties remove their aprons, the singing begins. Outside, Britain is in the grips of recession.

Inside, we have carried Punjab, piece by piece across an ocean in battered suitcases and homesick hearts.

Christmas Eve 1979 and our adopted homeland has seeped in through nooks and crannies. We are having an “English party." There are sausage rolls and mince pieces, Babycham and eggnog. Our upstairs tenants come with goat curry and their Harry Belafonte records, the next door neighbors in matching sweaters and a Clancy Brothers LP.

The dulcet tones of Lata & Rafi mingle with steel drums and Irish flutes long into the night. Outside the National Front march through our streets spewing messages of racist hate.