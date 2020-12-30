KQED is a proud member of
Nirmy Kang: Celebrations Past
Perspectives

Nirmy Kang
For Nirmy Kang, Christmas Eve celebrations over the decades map an immigrant’s personal and political history.

Christmas Eve 1974, the night before the wedding. The men are in the “banquet room” of the pub down the street, warmed by countless pegs of Johnnie Walker, in that sweet spot no longer sober and not yet maudlin drunk. Back at the wedding house, there are towers of sweet jalebis, cardamom scented ladoos and plump samosas. Chai bubbles on the stove and as the aunties remove their aprons, the singing begins. Outside, Britain is in the grips of recession.

Inside, we have carried Punjab, piece by piece across an ocean in battered suitcases and homesick hearts.

Christmas Eve 1979 and our adopted homeland has seeped in through nooks and crannies. We are having an “English party." There are sausage rolls and mince pieces, Babycham and eggnog. Our upstairs tenants come with goat curry and their Harry Belafonte records, the next door neighbors in matching sweaters and a Clancy Brothers LP.

The dulcet tones of Lata & Rafi mingle with steel drums and Irish flutes long into the night. Outside the National Front march through our streets spewing messages of racist hate.

Inside, we celebrate Black, white and brown.

Christmas Eve, 2012 in the Golden State, home of Sequoia and semiconductors. Now, we are two oceans and two generations away from our ancestors and the calls of the voices and places we left behind are muted. We gather at tables where silver and crystal shimmer for the Land of Milk and Honey has been good to us. Outside, we rest easy for a Black man is our president

Inside, we marvel at how far we have come.

Christmas Eve, 2020. There is a pandemic, poverty, prejudice and polarization. We watched a false emperor erect walls, place children in cages and face no consequences. We watched a man, calling for his mother, as the very life was pressed out of him, by a knee to his neck, in the name of law and order. Silver linings have become tarnished and it is hard to know what celebration even looks like in times such as these. Outside, a virus is raging — the rich get richer, the poor poorer, the oceans boil and the forests burn.

Inside, we will celebrate in our memories and over screens, reduced to the footprints of our homes, distanced from the ones we love.

With a Perspective, I’m Nirmy Kang.

Nirmy Kang is a Bay Area writer.