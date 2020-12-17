Richard Swerdlow: Thank a Science Teacher

The high-speed freeway to the development of effective COVID vaccines was built in humble classrooms where the basics of science are taught to young students. Richard Swerdlow has this Perspective.

As this terrible year lurches toward its end, there is finally some good news. Vaccines will soon be available to help end the coronavirus pandemic which has sickened and killed millions around the world.

And as a public school teacher, I think we all owe a thank you to science teachers.

Because more than anything, the COVID vaccines, developed in only a matter of months, show the value of science education.

Science education may not make news headlines, but what happens in these classrooms doesn’t stay in these classrooms. STEM programs in science, technology, engineering and math are one reason the U.S. remains the global leader in software and internet innovation, medical research and space technology.