Pratham Dalal: A Tough Thanksgiving

Today families will gather — many in just small groups because of COVID-19 — and reflect on a tough year. For YR Media’s Pratham Dalal, it’s hard to be thankful when he can’t fully enjoy his last year of high school.

Thanksgiving is here officially kicking off the holiday season. Magic is often in the air. For me, this feeling isn’t just isolated to today or the holidays. I experience this aura year round bonding with my friends at my high school.

But not this year.

Right now, I miss my high school community. I miss the campus traditions. Every year at my school the graduating class takes a hike together and marks their graduating year on the edge of a mountain in all-purpose flour — visible for the entire school year.

As a high school senior, this year it was my turn. Since 2017, I have gazed up at this mountain eager to leave 2021 up there.