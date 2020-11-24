Catherine Thorpe: Shop Big at Small Retailers

It’s the holiday shopping season and Catherine Thorpe says now is the time to shop big at struggling small, local retailers.

My friend and I end our Friday night walk in the heart of town, pausing to admire lit-up store windows. Over the years, shops have come and gone – but 2020 is unusual.

We pass the bookstore. Bright and early October 1, I got my first holiday shopping email of the year from the normally laid-back owner, urging me to get started on gifts immediately.

Why the rush? Abridged print runs, slowed shipments and other COVID-weakened links in the supply chain.

But it's more than that. The cruel truth is that local stores are bearing the brunt of the retail industry's COVID chaos – the 2020 chapter of a David-and-Goliath saga.