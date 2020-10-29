Adan Barrera: First Time Voter

We’re days from the election, and for new voters like Y-R Media’s Adan Barrera, casting a ballot is as intimidating as it is exciting.

“This Presidential election may be one of the most important elections in history.” This seems to be the ongoing narrative and rightfully so. As a first time voter, I’m definitely feeling the pressure.

During the 2016 election, I was a senior in high school. I remember my AP Government class held a teach-in for my community where people learned about the candidates and the propositions. We had a great turnout, and I left that day feeling like we had an impact on our community.

Back then, I was only 17 and I was focused on making sure people were informed. Now, I’m in the hot seat, and it is scorching.

When I sat down to fill out my ballot, I was taken aback by all the stuff I had to vote on. In some ways, my ballot felt more like a test than a ballot. And just like in a test, I had to study extensively to know how I wanted to fill out my answers. However, the stakes are higher. It took me hours to fill out my ballot, but it was worth it.