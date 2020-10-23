Marilyn Englander: Aphorisms for Tough Times

Sometimes a cliché is just a cliché. But Marilyn Englander has found that right now some clichés light a path to bearing up in difficult times.

We are in great need of the wisdom of the ages right now.

I wake up each morning asking when it all will be over — pandemic, politics, fires, smoke. Round and round my mind goes.

But then I hear my father counseling all through his life, “This too shall pass.”

Other trite aphorisms that adults ladled out when I was a child suddenly no longer irritate, but offer homey comfort: “All in good time. Where there’s a will, there’s a way; Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

It’s been a long haul for everyone. But I got a head start on most people due to months of planning for major surgery in February. I knew patience and a religiously positive attitude were going to be essential during recovery. So I listened to mindset lessons, meditation programs, made peace with being shut in for a long time.