Susan Dix Lyons: It's Hard

Fires are devastating Wine Country and evacuees like Susan Dix Lyons are bearing the brunt of their horror.

This morning, the Glass Fire still threatens our beautiful valley — tens of thousands of acres burned.

Each time I check my computer or phone, it's another loss. The elementary school that our children attended when we first moved to Napa Valley destroyed. A neighbor's home. The family winery loved and nurtured by three generations gone. The cat left behind. The hundreds of pleas on Facebook and Twitter as we reach out begging for information on our homes and loved ones. Is it still standing? Can anyone tell me? Are you OK?!

No. No, we're not. We're anxious and sad and raw from praying. We're choking on ash and memories. We're afraid.

Scanning the comments and photos on Facebook it's hard to connect with the optimism and strength that I like to think are rooted within me.