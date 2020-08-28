Amelia Willoughby: Full

In these times of isolating and sheltering in place, Amelia Willoughby shares the importance of finding a safe space for body and mind, even if it means leaving.

I eat too much. It's something I do when nervous or afraid, I seek comfort in pain, in shame, in the euphoria of doing something terrible to my body.

In 2015, I met Janice in Chico. She was homeless, and I was experiencing my disordered eating; we were both lonely. She asked for something to eat, “Please, I'm a diabetic.” I bought her lunch; I had a milkshake. We shared our stories and I gave her my number.

In the meantime, I met and fell in love with a man from Oakland and he was so deeply in love with me too, at least, I thought.

Janice kept in touch, once she called, “I got section 8 housing! Come over, everything’s pink!“