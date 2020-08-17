Karina Moreno: Communion

Among the innumerable sadly foregone activities being endured right now, for many it is being unable to attend church. And so it is for Karina Moreno.

I don’t usually go to mass every Sunday. I’m more of a once or twice a month kind of Catholic.

So I’m surprised by how much I miss it: The silent nods upon arrival, the reading of scripture aloud, the call and response, the sometimes deafening organ, the sweet strumming of guitar, a community of young and old. It’s as if prayers are louder, more heard, when they are offered against the colorful glow of stained glass in a church.

I once had a work colleague who was perplexed by my faith, extending one of those digs masqueraded as a compliment, “You’re so smart, I just don’t understand how you believe in God.”

He was the data guy (of course) expounding the age-old dichotomy of science versus faith. I remember it stung at first – made me feel small, until it didn’t.