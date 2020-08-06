Linda Gebroe: Mudville

Baseball is back, kinda. No fans, limited rosters and a precarious, short season. Die-hard Giants fan Linda Gebroe sorts through her conflicting sentiments.
There is no joy in Mudville.
At least that’s what I’d been thinking, anyway. Between this global pandemic, systemic racism and political insanity, my ability to enjoy life has been challenged, to say the least.
And now Major League Baseball games have resumed? The unmitigated greed of team owners has infuriated me no end. By opening up to the ravages of the coronavirus, league officials have opted to risk the lives of players and ballpark staff to make a buck. Or billions.
The sport’s become fake, I tell you. Fans are not allowed at the games. Instead, cardboard cutouts sit in ballpark seats. The stadium would be eerily silent, if not for speakers pumping out crowd noise from games past. About a third of the games of a normal season will be played this year, and that’s only if there is no viral disaster.