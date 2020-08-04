Melina Selverston Scher: Keep on Singing

It wasn’t easy, but Melina Selverston Scher and her band found a way to make music and keep on singing, pandemic style.

Experts tell us that the coronavirus can be transmitted by coughing, sneezing, and — wait for it — singing.

That is bad news for a singer like me.

To me, the coronavirus feels like a tidal wave in slow motion. It just keeps crashing and we don’t know what life will be like when it’s done. Who knows when I’ll get to meet my new baby niece, or pay my respects to a loved one who passed. Live music? That’s just a dream some of us had. Bars and other music venues are closed, many for good.

A few weeks ago, desperate to play, I suggested my band try rehearsing outside. We found a quiet corner of Golden Gate Park where we could social distance properly. With the first "thwack" from the upright bass I felt a bright surge of hope — one of those moments when the sun shines from behind the coastal cypress tree. People perked up as they strolled by, smiling at us from behind their masks.