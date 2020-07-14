Sonja Mackenzie: Grief in a Pandemic

In the new normal, even grief needs new rituals. Sonja Mackenzie has this Perspective.

I remember the day he died as if it were yesterday.

“He’s all right. He’s peaceful now.” The nurse in charge of the ward where my father lay dying in England closed our final conversation.

All right meant my father was dying; peaceful meant he was sedated. This was what I was supposed to hope for, just four days after his hospitalization with COVID-19. A peaceful death.

The nurse arranged for a final goodbye using a donated iPad. I could see her youthful face, a ray of life beneath the shield that protected her from my father. She wore a white translucent robe, a thin veil keeping her in this world while ensuring that dad’s passage to what lay beyond was humane. The comfort she offered to him and to me put her in the proximity of this deadly virus.