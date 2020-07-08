Richard Levitt: More Than 6 Feet

Richard Levitt says its more than 6 feet that separates us, but connection may be less daunting than we think.

Yesterday I got a text from a dear friend, who I haven’t seen in more than a decade. She lives in Maine. Back in the day, we were inseparable. We worked at the same place, traveled, cooked, fought like cats and dogs, and laughed ourselves silly.

Her text said, “I thought of you and breathed you in. Though we may not be together, I think of you. Love you so much!”

That message … it filled my heart. Made me ache for connection. It also brought into painfully clear focus how disconnected so many of us feel. Maybe not by an entire country. But by deeply unfortunate circumstances that just seem to keep getting worse.

And how, sadly, it’s not just six feet which separate us. It’s regressive thinking about critical social issues, that does nothing but create distance, inequity and resentment.