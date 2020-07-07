Dr Will Courtenay: Male Masking

Most of the people not wearing masks are men and that, says Dr. Will Courtenay, isn’t surprising, because when it comes to their health, men are not the stronger sex.

No doubt you’ve noticed many people don’t wear masks in public, now required by the state to reduce COVID-19. What you might not know, is that studies show most of these people are men — who say masks can threaten their manhood.

Men often reject doing anything considered feminine — like cleaning and childcare. Rejecting these things are ways for men to prove manhood. The COVID mask is the latest thing.

Now, despite hearing they’re “the stronger sex,” men are actually at

greater risk than women for all leading causes of death — including

COVID — and die five years younger. But they’re less likely to adopt

behaviors to reduce their risks — like wearing seat belts, sunscreen or face coverings, which are now believed to protect them as well as others.

Of course, not all men disregard mask orders. But men are less likely

than women to adhere to all COVID safety measures — including sheltering in place, physical distancing, washing hands or seeing a doctor. And though they’re more likely to test positive for COVID, they’re less likely to get tested.