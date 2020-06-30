CJ Hirschfield: Karen

From time to time a name becomes more than a name. It becomes a thing. Think Katrina after the massive hurricane. Right now, it's not so great to be a Karen. C.J. Hirschfield has this Perspective.

Janet. Linda. Susan. And Karen. These were some of the most popular girls’ names when I was growing up. The popularity of the name Karen peaked in the U.S. in 1965, when it landed at No. 3. So, doing a little math, the majority of Karens would now be about 55 years old.

These days, Karen has become a symbol of self-entitled, privileged, middle class white Boomer women. “Central Park Karen” called the cops on a Black man when he politely asked her to leash her dog, claiming he was threatening her life. The Karen meme has gone crazy-viral on social media, and some Karens — like African American global opinions editor for The Washington Post, Karen Attiah — say they’re still proud to be a Karen.

She quotes her mother as saying, “This is a time for you to be a Karen. Don't shy away from it. This is where you're going to call the manager out on racism and injustice."

According to a recent Harris poll conducted by AARP — 95 percent of older women plan to cast a ballot in November, indicating that women over 50 are going to be a decisive voice in the 2020 election. They listed the qualities most important in their leaders as ethics, trust and intelligence.