Prem Menon: Pandemic Side Effects

The continuing lock-down has people developing new habits and missing old ones. Prem Menon has this Perspective

I close the door of my car, fight the traffic, and arrive home from a tough day at work. I’ve had meetings all day and have not checked the news. Our city, state, country and the world is in a state of panic.

As I watch it, a million thoughts go through my head. Who will watch the kids? Will I really have to sit at home? Do we have enough stuff in our pantry? Maybe tomorrow morning everything will be back to normal? I follow the news from all outlets and social media. I can’t seem to decipher fake news from real news. All I hear about are people dying.

I come to grips that it could be months before kids can go back to school. I make a grocery trip to stock up and get whatever I can. “We won’t run out of food, ”I tell myself. It’s a roller coaster of emotions.

As the lock-down continues, I adjust to seeing my wife and kids all day but not seeing my work family. A month goes by and everyone at home has gotten into a rhythm. I find myself playing games with my kids in the middle of the day. Lunch becomes a fun ritual. I get to know the names of my kid’s teachers. I know more about my kids than I ever knew before.