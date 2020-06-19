Richard Swerdlow: Still Proud

There are no Pride celebrations this June, but Richard Swerdlow is still proud.

It's June, Pride Month. In a non-pandemic year, San Francisco would be a whirl of Pride events — film festivals, rallies and parties with dress codes from black tie to clothing optional. All month the city would be filled with rainbow flags and a feeling of celebration, culminating in the Pride parade along Market Street the last weekend of June. San Francisco Pride is the largest gathering of LGBT people in the nation, hosting 100,000 participants and spectators.

But this June, like everything else, it's canceled.

I didn't think I'd mind since I don't usually attend the Pride parade. I've been out for 40 years. My life is not as glamorous as gays on TV, who seem to be either sequin-clad drag queens or fabulously handsome guys drinking fabulous cocktails. Like most gay people I know, my daily life is surprisingly unfabulous. I live with my husband, go to work, hang with friends and family, shop for groceries. The most shocking thing about most gay people is how normal our lives actually are, and I didn't feel the need for a month to tell me it's okay to be gay.

But this year, I'm surprised to find I miss Pride.