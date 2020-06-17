Adrian Miu: My Introduction to Police Culture

Adrian Miu always wanted to be a police officer . . . until he experienced the culture central to being hired and trained.

In 2014, I took a job as a police trainee. I had finally achieved my dream job. I felt excited and prepared for what lay ahead.

I should not have been hired.

I wanted to serve my community but legally carrying a gun at all times was a hidden motivation. I guarantee many officers feel the same. I also am prone to road rage and have lashed out verbally at beloved family. The process should have stopped me but instead, two major cities offered me positions.

We now see the centuries-long pattern that treats people of color differently – all too often with fatal consequences. The response to George Floyd’s death began with another pattern: police and politicians calling for additional training. What mostly escapes scrutiny is the hiring process; perhaps because it seems comprehensive. The California hiring process can take more than a year and includes things like a physical agility test, interview, polygraph, background check and psychiatric test.