Richard Swerdlow: And You Thought Teaching Was Easy?

If parents didn’t know it before, they know it now: Teaching is hard. Just ask Richard Swerdlow.

As shelter-in-place drones on, I've lost count of the number of parents of school-age children who have texted a frazzled message: “I'm trying to teach my kids at home ... I can't believe how hard this is. How do you do this all day?”

Welcome to my world.

I've been an elementary school teacher for 25 years, and you don't need to tell me it's hard. The exhausting day you're texting about is my day every day, or at least it was before COVID-19. As computer screens and kitchen tables become makeshift classrooms in the largest home-schooling experiment in history, a silver lining of quarantine has been the public discovering what teachers already know — teaching kids is not as easy as it looks.

This newfound respect for teachers has me bursting with pride for my profession. Almost every day I hear about an educator who has gone way beyond reading, writing and arithmetic in this brave new world of distance learning.