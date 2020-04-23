Elizabeth Fishel: A Pandemic Love Story

Even a pandemic can have a happy ending when love endures. You could say that Elizabeth Fishel owes her marriage to the great influenza of 1918.

A few days into our statewide quarantine, a friend of a certain age with two married millennial offspring, called to say that despite all the stresses faced by her family — and the world — she was hopeful.

“Hopeful?” I asked.

“Yes,” she replied. “I’m hopeful that with all this sheltering inside, in nine months or so I might have that first grandchild I’ve been waiting for!” A Coronnial, perhaps?

Yes, love blossomed even in the time of cholera, as Gabriel Garcia Marquez once wrote, and why doubt it during coronavirus?