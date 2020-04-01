The Plunge

It’s easy to laugh at people who are scared to keep driving when the road ahead is invisible, but the economy is in free-fall, and I’m as clueless as the rest of us about what comes next.

If this is the big drop and we’ll have to rebuild ourselves — and we will do just that — now is the time to think about what we want. Should we price in environmental impacts, so the next generation of companies are sustainable? Should we rewrite the rules on political districting so our leaders reflect the center and not the fringe? How should we redesign the safety net?

Imagine yourself driving over that lip into the yawning free-fall, your stomach lurching, your head involuntarily leaning back into your headrest. People come here from all over the world to experience that moment, of the terrifying unknown giving way to the panoramic embrace of San Francisco Bay.

As the pandemic pushes us over the edge, we are not powerless. We get to decide what view unfolds beyond the dropping hood of our car. Now is the time to start designing our future.

Now. Right as we tip into the unknown.

Lev Kushner is a real estate and place-making consultant who lives in San Francisco.