The Plunge

The suddenly reeling economy can sometimes feel like a "Bullitt"-like ride up and over San Francisco hills, but Lev Kushner sees an opportunity to design an economy for the future.
My uncle Howard, a good man with a warm face, and my Aunt Linda, a chatterbox, were visiting my parents from Detroit. It was their first time in San Francisco. They rented a car. Studiously following my mother’s directions from their hotel to her house on Russian Hill, they called her, confused.
“Karen, you gave us bad directions. We’re sitting here at Fillmore and Broadway looking out over the bay, and it says to keep going, but the road ends.”
“No,” my mom said. “Keep going. Over the edge. Past where you can see.”
Silence. Then, “Ohhhhhhhhhhh!”