Everyday heroes populate our supply chain of necessary goods and services and Marilyn Englander wants them to know she’s deeply grateful.

The mail came as usual today. The garbage truck woke me at dawn. My online grocery order will be delivered this afternoon.

Our lives are still limping along with some semblance of order despite a frightening, disorienting pandemic. Mail carriers, clerks stocking grocery shelves, firefighters, nurses, journalists providing news updates, utility crews — these, and more, are our lifelines.

Yet it’s easy to forget that for every instance of normalcy we enjoy, someone out there is assuming an enormous risk to health, even life. Packages don’t “get delivered”: drivers load their trucks together at the warehouse and go out into an infected community to bring us what we need. Employees at groceries move around the store among their fellow workers to fulfill the orders we place. Pharmacists are on duty filling prescriptions at the drugstore. Postal workers handle thousands of pieces of mail — coming in from all over — every hour.

Each of these brave souls could be in the wrong place at the wrong time and fall ill.