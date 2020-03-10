Legal But Unethical

Just because something is legal doesn’t mean its ethical. Margie O’Driscoll had to wrestle with that distinction recently. Here’s her Perspective.

I’m a consultant, a 21st century gig worker in the culture and design world, which might be the last place you would think anyone could have an ethical dilemma.

And, it’s true, most of my daily decisions are choices between good options, focusing on how to create a better world for all. But recently, a client asked me to give someone unfair advantage on a project. I refused and told him what he was asking me to do was unethical.

I asked him to talk to others about his request. And, to his credit, he did. His lawyer told him: Margie is right— this request is indeed unethical but it is not illegal.

My client held his ground and demanded I do what he asked, offering to take the blame if anyone discovered what he asked me to do.