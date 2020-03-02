Why State Elections Matter

Most eyes are on Super Tuesday’s Presidential primary, but Paula Reinman says elections for the state legislature deserve voters’ attention.

Like most politically active people I know, I’ve spent the past ten years focused on high-profile elections across the country. Presidential elections, of course, congressional elections where there is a chance to pick up a coveted seat and tight governors’ races offering an opportunity to flip a state — these are the contests that have inspired me to donate, call, text and walk.

I have not given much thought to our state legislature, partly because the high-profile national races crowd everything else out and partly because our Democratic super majority in both houses seems to be a foregone conclusion.

Then a friend ran for state legislature and I worked on the campaign. I learned that our state legislature is failing us on many critical issues. When I talked with friends about the race, I learned that most of them are also focused on national elections and do not know or care much about who our state legislators are.

Here’s why I now care deeply: