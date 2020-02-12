The Interview

A lot can ride on a job interview. Al Gilbert had one recently and everything seemed to go so well – until it didn’t.
“Account Executive - Enterprise Sales”
I saw the job posted online at a fast growing travel technology company in Palo Alto. Based on my sales experience in corporate travel, I knew this was my sweet spot.
I received a call from the company recruiter who, after a 30-minute conversation, exclaimed, “Awesome, you’re exactly what we’re looking for. I’m going to forward your resume to the hiring manager.” Next day, the hiring manager and I talk by telephone, upon which he exudes, “I like what I’m hearing. I want you to come into the office to meet our team.”
Next week, I’m in Palo Alto. The office is an expansive space of Millennials in a frenzy of collaboration and creativity. A large digital map of travelers moving around the world, frames an area of complimentary lunch, lounge chairs, and an espresso bar. This is my kind of work space.