My sexuality has always been a constant moving, never-ending puzzle to me. Through 6th and 7th grade, I was never sure exactly what I should identify as. I came out as bisexual last year, knowing I liked both boys and girls. Simply saying the words “I am bisexual” to my friends, family, and classmates was a challenge for me, even with support all around me. I was so worried about what people would think; what people would say. I should be able to express myself, especially at the age that I am, without facing any prejudice and hatred for being myself. But unfortunately, it’s not that easy.

Why, in such a supportive and seemingly open school, even county, do people have this problem? Why do I have to justify myself to others? Why should something so hard be made even harder by cruel remarks?

I never thought I would have to think about facing homophobia. I didn’t know how to act, or what I should even say in response to encounters like these. I’ve learned since that day, that no matter how much people bring you down, I always have people supporting me. That even though there are homophobic people in the world, I have friends and family who will face them with me.

With a Perspective, I’m Berit Pigott.

Berit Pigott is 14 years old and in the 8th grade at Kent Middle School in Kentfield.