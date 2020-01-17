Berit Pigott has been on the receiving end of homophobia, but at 14 and despite challenges, she’s not having any of it.
Last year, on a seemingly unimportant day, I tossed a basketball against a wall during PE. Like normal, I was spacing off, hoping that today I wouldn't get hit with a ball, when a girl walked up to me, giggling hysterically. I stared at her, unsure of what to do or what to say. The girl looked at me.
“Hey, are you like, a homo?” she said in in a fit of laughter.
I stood there for a moment. It felt as if I had been frozen in place. At the time, I had come out as bisexual, and this was the last thing I wanted to hear.
Homo: adjective. Abbreviated form of homosexual. Offensive term.