A new year can bring new beginnings, but so can a new day. Christine Schoefer has this Perspective.

On New Years Eve day, I sent a Haiku to my friends:

“Year's end, all

corners of this

floating world, swept.”

Written by the Japanese poet Basho in the 17th century, the words touched me deeply.

At first I fretted: had I swept all the corners of my world? And then I understood that the poem is a simple statement. Basho is describing something truer than the buzz and travail of everyday life.

Could he be right that in a fundamental way, order is always kept?