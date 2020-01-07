Role Models
Patricia Calfee Picache
TV talk show hosts don’t often make it to personal lists of role models. But Patricia Calfee Picache is indebted to one of the originals.

1988 was a big year for me. My mother came out as a lesbian, my parents divorced, and I moved to San Francisco for high school. This was one of the hardest chapters of my life, made more difficult because in our quiet suburban town, I did not know anybody who spoke kindly about gay people, let alone had a gay parent.

Recently, my seven-year old son asked me if I had a role model when I was young.

“Absolutely,” I said. “Phil Donahue.”

For many of us raised in the 1980s, “The Phil Donahue Show” is a familiar name. His talk show preceded Oprah and ruled the airwaves for a decade. It was a time when hatred toward gay and lesbian people marched, like a drumbeat, across our national airwaves and magazines and often seeped into our local conversations. When my mother shared her news that summer, all I knew was that lesbian and gay people had their funerals protested, their sick shunned, and their dignity belittled on a daily basis.

So, when I turned on the television one afternoon that summer, I was stunned to see children -- just like me – happily living with and loving their gay parents. Phil Donahue was a man whom I had never met but who gave thirteen-year-old me hope and I am still grateful.

I realize how sad this sounds – that as a young girl I only had a talk show where I could see myself. But last week, 30 years later, I sat as a parent in the audience of a kindergarten event and saw first-hand the result of generational change. On the stage was a young teacher who herself had gay parents and who was committed to sharing her story with students. She was a real-life role model.

At a moment in time when hope can be hard to come by, I am appreciative to all who serve our children and community as role models. Remembering that each of us has this superpower – to show others the way by sharing our layered and sometimes complicated lives – gives me real hope.

With a Perspective, I’m Patricia Calfee Picache.

Patricia Calfee Picache is a trustee of the Grace Cathedral and lives in San Francisco with her husband and three children.

