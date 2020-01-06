Most people like their vegans quiet and deferential. Antonia Moore figures that only helps the human animals.
I’m what people call a “loud, obnoxious vegan.”
For years, I was an “apologetic vegan” – the vegan who doesn’t make anyone uncomfortable. At parties, if someone fretted over what I’d eat, I said, “Don’t worry about me! There’s beer!” At restaurants, if someone asked, “Mind if I order chicken?” I said, “Don’t worry about me!”
I mean, a nice person doesn’t make others uncomfortable.
Then I joined in an action to expose animal abuse. With about 70 people, I walked onto a farm that supplies markets with chickens labeled “humanely raised.” That day, I saw chickens so sick, weak, and injured they could barely move. I saw birds dying, unable to stand because of the huge breast muscles they’re bred to develop.