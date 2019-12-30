The March of Time

It’s the time of year to think about, well, time. And for Steve McMoyler it just keeps marching on.

I’m being prodded in the back by a spear. I feel the sharp point, the sharp pain. The prodding makes me continue my march onward because it’s now the year 2020, for god’s sake, and Time wields the spear. 2020? Wait! How the heck could – when did — ?

Arrgh.

Time is so … implacable. It’s paradoxical. For example, it represents change – it is change — yet is itself unchanging.

None of our five senses experience time, yet it affects us more than anything we do sense. Time is linked to everything we do. It’s woven into every life. Its passage is life.