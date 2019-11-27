My Grandfather's Dementia

Family stories are often part of the mix when relatives come together for Thanksgiving. But that can be complicated if a loved one is losing their memory. YR Media’s Adan Barrera has this Perspective.

My Grandpa always finds a way to crack a joke. Even in serious conversations, he can make anybody laugh.

A few years ago, my grandpa started distancing himself from the rest of the family. It was extremely bizarre and unlike him. Any attempts to make conversation were quickly brushed away. He preferred being alone.

At first, we thought he was depressed after moving to California and leaving behind his home country of Mexico. But when my dad caught my grandpa having a full back-and forth conversation with the TV, we knew it was something much worse. We took him to the doctor.

My grandfather was diagnosed with dementia. Hearing the diagnosis was hard to accept. I’ve heard of dementia, but the idea of it ever happening to anybody in my family seemed surreal.