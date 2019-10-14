How Tweet It Is

Tweeting has taken over where discourse once dwelled, and Steve McMoyler, for one, isn’t crazy about it.

I only get 2 minutes here to make my point. 120 seconds. But I’ll take it. It’s nice and lengthy compared to a tweet, which has a maximum of 140 characters (which I’ve already surpassed).

I love reading and writing, so it’s difficult to see the popularity of a medium that, like so many other things electronic, lends itself to being quick and cheap. Certain subjects just deserve more attention. I still can’t get over the fact that our President tweets. It just doesn’t seem presidential. I can see that it’s easy, low-hanging fruit. With a tweet, you’re basically doing a Dump & Run. A quick pronouncement, and you’re out. Next issue. Swipe right. Click through. Scroll down.

With all the depth of a fortune cookie.

To see the President of the US tweeting is like seeing your mother twerking. Sure, she’s got a right, but it’s just… embarrassing. Nobody wants to see that.