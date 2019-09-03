Harder to Get an Ad or a Gun?

When what should be easy is hard and what should be hard is easy, something is out of whack. Craig Smith has this Perspective.

Recently I tried to run a Facebook ad. I created a podcast I wanted to promote. But, since my podcast is about “Social and Political Issues” I had to jump through some crazy hoops to prove I wasn’t a Russian troll.

Facebook wanted to confirm my identity. Fair enough. So I had to upload a high rez image of my Driver’s License. Next I had to go through four rounds of questions, like “which of these cities did you once live”. Then I had to wait 3-10 days for a physical letter to arrive at which time I had to enter a 6 digit code into my account.

Amazing right? No, because it’s just getting started.

My driver’s license wasn’t sufficient. So they asked for my passport. This didn’t qualify either, because their system, valued at over $140 billion, couldn’t find me in their database. They then suggested I visit a notary office.