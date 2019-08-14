Teaching can be as frustrating as it is rewarding. For David Ellison the path to more reward and less frustration started with some advice from a friend.

I have long been an exasperated teacher. You see, I know how essential a great education is, providing students with choices, opening the doors of their future to opportunity and, ultimately, to power. “Nothing will change until we get people like you,” I cajole, “women and people of color, into positions where you can make a difference.”

I can see it. Why can’t they?

Worse, I’ve traveled often through developing countries and met children who would give anything—anything!—to have the opportunity so many American kids squander. It makes me so frustrated when students won’t do their homework, won’t even try. What’s wrong with them? What’s wrong with their parents?

Of course, behind much of my rage is my own insecurity, the fear that I’m not a great teacher, perhaps not even a good one. Maybe another, better educator could motivate my students. Truth is, I often fear I’m a failure