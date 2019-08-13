Summer is when it sizzles but Richard Swerdlow is positively shivering.

It's been a hot summer. Last month, Paris sizzled under heat of almost 108 degrees, with similar temperatures recorded throughout Europe. And in this country, records melted in July. Washington, DC had a peak heat index of 112, and New York, 111. Even chilly San Francisco was feeling the heat with a high of 91, setting a record on June 9.

And you know what? I'm freezing.

The irony of summer - roasting outdoors and freezing indoors. Sure, it may feel like a sauna on your way to the movie theater, but better bring along a sweater, because with air conditioning blasting in there, it’s positively arctic.

No matter how hot the summer afternoon, the minute you step into restaurants, shopping malls, museums, hotel lobbies, you're shivering in your shorts. I've been in air-conditioned offices in August that feel like the frozen food aisle at the supermarket. Every office worker knows what I mean - AC so icily effective, some workers keep winter outerwear stashed in their cubicle. I've seen people bring portable heaters to plug in under their desks. It may be 100 degrees outside, but baby, it’s cold inside.