Next time you order fast food, think about the workers who prepare and bring it to you. Young Alex Lu says he’s learned important lessons from his co-workers.

Working at a fast food restaurant isn’t always fun. As an immigrant from China, however, I’ve come to value my part-time job for providing me a moving perspective on America.

The job itself is simple, really. What was hard to handle was the customers’ attitudes. One man yelled at us for failing to place an extra slice of pickle on his hamburger. At times, I fought the desire to talk back. But my co-workers always responded with patience because this was their livelihood.

I’ve come to have immense respect for my co-workers for showing me what it means to be American. They have an unbeatable work ethic, a tireless commitment to giving back, and gratitude despite their hardship. My boss, Diana, is a Vietnamese immigrant who came to the United States around my age and she looked out for me as if I were her own child.

They always shared what little they had. My first Christmas there, my assistant manager brought in red hot tamales. Like most of my coworkers, Jessica has a second job after her 8-hour shift and she often had dark shadows under her eyes. A dedicated mother, Jessica did everything in her power to provide her two kids with education.