Arthur Drooker thought he’d go to a local fair to take some photos. What happened when he did left him deeply troubled.

Summer is a time for fun, a seasonal escape from the realities of daily life. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case when I attended the Marin County Fair.

I’m a photographer and I went to the fair to make photos with my iPhone, using its long exposure mode to capture light trails of rides in motion. All went well until three sheriff’s deputies approached.

"We had a report that someone was taking photos of children," one of them said.

I looked at them, speechless. I was shocked that a) this was a thing and b) someone thought that that was what I was doing.