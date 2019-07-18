It often doesn’t take much longer than driving and it sure is more pleasant. Deborah Underwood has this perspective on the oldest mode of transportation.

I lay on the exam table grimacing as my physical therapist poked and prodded. Bulging disc, she concluded: probably caused by too much time in the car and a few hours sitting on a too-squishy couch.

Whatever the cause, I was in so much pain that I almost couldn’t get myself out of bed. Sitting was impossible; standing uncomfortable. The only times the pain subsided was when I was lying down or walking.

So…I walked.

I walk a few miles a day as a rule: to the post office and back, out again to get cat food or groceries. But until I was injured, it hadn’t occurred to me to walk to appointments way outside my neighborhood.