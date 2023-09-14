Striking California Workers Would Get Unemployment Benefits Under Proposal

Bill To Give Striking Workers Unemployment Benefits Awaits Its Fate

On this final day of the legislative session, a lot of eyes in Sacramento are on one particular measure moving through the State Senate. It would allow workers who are on strike for more than two weeks, like the Hollywood writers and actors, to apply for unemployment insurance.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Rush Is On In Sacramento To Move Bills Forward

In Sacramento, it’s the final day of the legislative session — and that means the fate of dozens of bills must be decided as the hours and minutes tick down. The Assembly and Senate have until midnight to send bills to the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Increase In Minimum Wage On The Table For Thousands Of Health Workers

A $25 minimum wage is in sight for tens of thousands of California’s lowest-paid health workers. The wage hike would be for people like nursing assistants, medical techs and janitorial workers.

Reporter: Ana Ibarra, CalMatters