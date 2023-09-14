KQED is a proud member of
Morning Report

Striking California Workers Would Get Unemployment Benefits Under Proposal

KQED News Staff
Hollywood Strike
Members of SAG-AFTRA hold signs as they picket in front of Netflix headquarters on July 20, 2023 in Los Gatos, California. Hollywood productions have stopped across the country as both writers and actors went on strike after their contracts expired with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). This is the first time since 1960 that both unions have gone on strike at the same time. Both unions are fighting for contracts that prevent an A.I. from replacing them at their jobs as well as better pay when working on shows for streaming services. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Bill To Give Striking Workers Unemployment Benefits Awaits Its Fate

On this final day of the legislative session, a lot of eyes in Sacramento are on one particular measure moving through the State Senate. It would allow workers who are on strike for more than two weeks, like the Hollywood writers and actors, to apply for unemployment insurance.
Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Rush Is On In Sacramento To Move Bills Forward 

In Sacramento, it’s the final day of the legislative session — and that means the fate of dozens of bills must be decided as the hours and minutes tick down.  The Assembly and Senate have until midnight to send bills to the desk of Governor Gavin Newsom.
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED 

Increase In Minimum Wage On The Table For Thousands Of Health Workers

 A $25 minimum wage is in sight for tens of thousands of California’s lowest-paid health workers.  The wage hike would be for people like nursing assistants, medical techs and janitorial workers.
Reporter: Ana Ibarra, CalMatters

