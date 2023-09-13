Restoring Meadows In Sierra Nevada A Key To Healthy Ecosystems

Meadows Could Hold A Key To Health Of Forests

When you think of a meadow, what comes to mind? Probably a peaceful expanse of grass and flowers straight out of a postcard. A perfect place to have a picnic or read a book. But meadows are also key to the health of forests And in the Sierra Nevada most meadows have been degraded or lost.

Reporter: Kerry Klein, KVPR

CSU Could Approve Tuition Hike

Meeting in Long Beach Wednesday morning, California State University’s Board of Trustees is expected to vote on whether to increase tuition at all 23 CSU campuses. The proposal would include a 6% tuition hike over the next five years.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Lawmakers Vote To Repeal Travel Ban

California currently bans state-funded travel to 26 states because of their anti-LGBTQ laws. But state lawmakers have voted to repeal the travel bans after acknowledging that they haven’t been successful.

Reporter: Izzy Bloom, The California Report