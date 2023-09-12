Fast Food Workers Reach Deal For Increased Pay

Labor, Businesses Reach Deal On Increased Wages For Fast Food Workers

After months of bitter conflict, fast food companies and labor unions have reached a deal that could raise the minimum wage for 500,000 fast food workers in California.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Campaign Launched Warns Of Toxic Stress For Kids

If you’re a parent or caregiver in the state, chances are you’ve seen billboards urging you to talk, read and sing to your baby. Now the agency behind those ads, First Five California, is pushing a new statewide campaign to raise awareness about toxic stress.

Reporter: Daisy Nguyen, KQED

Micro Apartments Provide Affordable Housing In Some California Communities

As cities across California struggle with a lack of affordable housing, developers are thinking micro, as in micro apartments, some smaller than 300 square feet. That includes a new five-story building in downtown Sacramento, the city’s third micro apartment community.

Reporter: Chris Nichols, CapRadio