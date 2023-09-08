KQED is a proud member of
Pelosi Announces 2024 Reelection Bid, as Democrats Try to Win Back House

Marisa Lagos
A person in a bright yellow sport coat speaks in an outdoor setting as a group of people holding microphones listen.
California Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, talks to reporters in San Francisco on Aug. 2, 2023, during an event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the city's first cable car. (Juliana Yamada/KQED)

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning said she will run for another 2-year congressional term in 2024, ending months of speculation about her political future.

The announcement will delay the aspirations of several rising San Francisco politicians who had hoped to run for her seat, including state Sen. Scott Wiener and Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi.

Pelosi, 83, was first elected to Congress in 1987, and rose to become the first and — to date — only female speaker, in 2007. She regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019, promising to only serve as House leader for another four years, and stepped down after last year’s midterm election, when Republicans took back control of the House.

“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL,” she said on the social media platform X. “That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote.”

Pelosi is known as a masterful legislator and fundraiser who held together an often fractured caucus and pushed through major Democratic priorities including the Affordable Care Act,
her crowning legislative achievement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

