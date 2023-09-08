Pelosi Announces 2024 Reelection Bid, as Democrats Try to Win Back House

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday morning said she will run for another 2-year congressional term in 2024, ending months of speculation about her political future.

The announcement will delay the aspirations of several rising San Francisco politicians who had hoped to run for her seat, including state Sen. Scott Wiener and Pelosi’s daughter, Christine Pelosi.

Pelosi, 83, was first elected to Congress in 1987, and rose to become the first and — to date — only female speaker, in 2007. She regained the speaker’s gavel in 2019, promising to only serve as House leader for another four years, and stepped down after last year’s midterm election, when Republicans took back control of the House.