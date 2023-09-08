San Francisco Green-Lights Nation's First Public Bank

Next, the city has to pass an ordinance that would create the publicly-owned financial corporation. After a few years of operations and investments, the corporation would then apply to be a FDIC-approved bank.

Currently, residents won’t be able to open up a checking account with the bank — although that could change in the future. Instead, the plan involves working with other local banking institutions, like credit unions, to begin investing in the coalition’s three main areas of focus: green infrastructure, affordable housing and small business.

“Perhaps you won’t be able to go to the public bank to get a mortgage, but your local credit union will have the capacity to make that mortgage cheaper now that they’re partnering with us to get that cheaper credit,” said Steier.

Advocates with the San Francisco Public Bank Coalition, who have been organizing since around 2017, want the public bank to refrain from investing in sectors like fossil fuels, prisons and weapons, and instead support land trusts and community-benefiting needs. Actual investments and programming however will be up to professional banking staff once the agency has opened.

The bank would be independently run by professional bankers and have public oversight. But an exact timeline for when the bank will roll out is not yet clear.

Supervisor Dean Preston said he hopes to propose legislation to create the financial corporation by the end of the year. Time is of the essence, he said, because there are unique opportunities for funding that could bolster initial investments, including President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act.

“We now have a plan, a road map for doing this, and the next step is to turn this plan that has been unanimously accepted by the Board of Supervisors into an ordinance that creates these different structures,” Preston told KQED. “Our hope is that we can do that relatively quickly. We want to make sure that the city is competitive for some big chunks of money that are available at the federal level.”

Supporters have highlighted the instability of the private banking industry, from the 2008–2009 financial crisis to more recent challenges like the collapse of local Silicon Valley Bank. The bank’s closing also impacted or delayed several affordable housing projects.

“These things just highlight some of the weaknesses of a system that is so heavily dependent on private for-profit Wall Street, [and] national and international banks for capital,” Preston said. “It certainly would be a positive thing to have public bank financing for things like affordable housing instead of just relying so much on the private sector, as we have seen multiple scandals and collapses in the private banking sector.”