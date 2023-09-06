California Congressman Looks To Help Communities Near Airports Dealing With Toxic Chemical Contamination

In San Luis Obispo, Community Wants Action On Groundwater Contamination

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is unveiling new legislation on Wednesday to help communities near regional airports that have long been facing toxic chemical contamination in their groundwater. The “Clean Airport Agenda” will make sure federal agencies phase out the use of these toxic chemicals in such communities.

Reporter: Benjamin Purper, KCBX

Lawmakers To Vote On Measure To Make August Trans Month

State lawmakers are voting on a resolution declaring August trans history month across California.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg , KQED

Effort To Ban Caste-Based Discrimination Heads To Governor’s Desk

California is on its way to becoming the first state to explicitly ban discrimination based on caste. State lawmakers approved a bill to make it a protected class and sent it to the governor on Tuesday.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio