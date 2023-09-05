Levee Failures Likely To Affect Communities Of Color Disproportionately

New Study Look At Who’s Affected By Levee Breaches

People who live behind a vast number of aging levees in the United States are more likely to be people of color and have less education compared to those who don’t. And that leaves them more vulnerable to flooding and the impacts of climate change.

Reporter: Emily Zentner, California Newsroom

California Looks To Add More Protections Against Workplace Violence

A state bill that would require many employers in all kinds of industries to take steps to protect workers from violence at their jobs, has cleared a key hurdle and is headed for a full vote of the State Assembly.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED